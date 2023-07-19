Jailed: Shrewsbury woman in wrong side of the road drink-drive crash into family attending festival

Kayleigh Spain, 35, of White Hart, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and driving a motor vehicle when her alcohol level was above the legal limit.
A Shrewsbury woman who crashed into a family of four while drunk leaving a festival has been jailed.
