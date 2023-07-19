Jailed: Shrewsbury woman in wrong side of the road drink-drive crash into family attending festival

Premium
By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished:

A Shrewsbury woman who crashed into a family of four while drunk leaving a festival has been jailed.

Kayleigh Spain, 35, of White Hart, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and driving a motor vehicle when her alcohol level was above the legal limit.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Church Stretton
South Shropshire
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News