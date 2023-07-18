Bird droppings health risk leads to ambulance service requesting licence to remove swallows

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) has confirmed it has been granted a licence to move the birds from its Shrewsbury Ambulance Station, at Mercian Close.
Protected swallows inhabiting a county ambulance station are to be moved because the birds' droppings risk "infecting clinical equipment" – and are costing more than £3,000 a month to clean.
