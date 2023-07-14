Martin makes a pilgrimage of ancident trees in a cross Britain walk with a difference

Martin Hugi on his pilgrimage

Now, after hitting 50 he is making the trip again, but this time combining it with his passion for ancient trees.

And - having set off from Land's End three months ago and now walking through mid Wales - Martin is being driven to Shrewsbury for a talk at the Morris Hall, Shrewsbury, tonight (14), before returning to Powys to carry on his walk.

Organised by the Woodland Trust, the evening will welcome not only Martin, the trust's Outreach Manager for the Southeast of England, but also Ellesmere's Rob McBride, a Woodland Trust ancient tree verifier volunteer and ancient tree campaigner who has himself made a pilgrimage along Offa's Dyke and also campaigner, Adele Benson, who is working on the Living Legends campaign to give the UK's oldest and most important trees legally protected status.

Martin said that after two months of wonderful, hot and sunny weather for his walk, the last couple of weeks had been more challenging with storms and heavy rain.

"I spent 12 months meticulously planning my route to take in the most important trees," he said.

"I am camping most nights although have the odd night in a B&B. As I am taking everything with me on my back I can't carry much food and water so there is the daily planning of where I am going to be able to get more provisions."

He has also had to invest in tougher walking boots as the journey has progressed."

"I have slowed down but it doesn't matter. It is the journey that is important."

"I have seen so many incredible ancient trees. They were here many generations before us and hopefully will still be here many generations after. They are so valuable and we must keep them alive."

Martin's route has so far seen him take in Cornwall and Devon, the Cotwald Way and Gloucester before going into Wales, with trees ranging from huge Oaks to ancient yews in churchyards. He has also enjoyed some spectacular sunsets.

Entrance to the evening event in Shrewsbury is free but donations to support the trust's work are gratefully received.