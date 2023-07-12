No new housing sites to be added to Shropshire's local development plan

The council has revealed its long-awaited reply to planning inspectors carrying out an examination of its LDP – a hugely important document which sets out housing and development plans for every town and village in the Shropshire Council area.
Shropshire Council will tell planning inspectors that no fresh housing sites will be added to its Local Development plan – if the response is approved by cabinet next week.
