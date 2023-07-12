No new housing sites to be added to Shropshire's local development plan

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Shropshire Council will tell planning inspectors that no fresh housing sites will be added to its Local Development plan – if the response is approved by cabinet next week.

Shropshire Council is set to approve its response to planning inspectors
The council has revealed its long-awaited reply to planning inspectors carrying out an examination of its LDP – a hugely important document which sets out housing and development plans for every town and village in the Shropshire Council area.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

