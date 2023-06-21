The application will be decided by Shropshire Council

The owners of Ladybugs Nursery and Pre-school say their proposal will save the business from going under, while the owners of the derelict Halfway House Inn say it will also support their ambition to re-open.

A planning application has now been lodged with Shropshire Council for the new nursery building on land next to the pub, on the A458 between Shrewsbury and Welshpool, which closed in 2018.

The Peake family, of local farming business Peakes Poultry, bought the Halfway House and adjoining Seven Stars Inn in 2020, and submitted plans to refurbish the larger pub and turn the smaller one into a home.

It was also the new owners’ intention to open up the field behind the pubs for community events and sports matches, with the planning application including designs for a pavilion.

However, the application was later withdrawn and is yet to be resubmitted.

The applicants have now said building a nursery instead of a pavilion will make the project more viable – and would still provide users of the field with facilities when the nursery is closed.

A design and access statement submitted by the Peakes states: “I was concerned that the pavilion did not really justify cost.

“When Ladybugs approached us with a view to providing premises for them then everything fell into place in more ways than one.

“We can provide them with a dedicated building for their own use, with shared toilets and facilities to be used by rounders and football teams, who have approached us with a view to using the field for these community events, there being nothing available in the area.

“The times of use for each would not clash.”

Ladybugs, owned by mother and daughter Sharon and Alex Fellows, is currently based at Wattlesborough village hall and opened in 2016, replacing a previous nursery which had operated from the site since 2000.

The nursery was rated ‘outstanding’ in all areas at its first Ofsted inspection in 2019.

However, a statement from the owners reveals the business is struggling to make ends meet, with rent having “increased considerably” in recent years, but can only open 9am to 3pm Monday to Thursday in term-time due to having to share the hall with other users.

It says: “We see our nursery as something we simply love to do and do not want give it up or be put in a position of closure being our only option.

“We feel like we have been given a wonderful opportunity by Mr and Mrs Peake.

“They have offered us potential premises to be able to continue with our nursery which would allow us to flourish and grow.

“We are a small nursery with only three staff members – mum, daughter and daughter-in-law.

“This opportunity would allow us to employ more staff from the local area and cater for many more local children, who at the moment are on our waiting list as we cannot keep up with the demand for childcare.”

Plans show vehicles would access the site off the main, with 13 parking spaces provided.

The nursery would be split into two rooms, with enough space for eight under twos and 27 pre-schoolers. There would also be an office, kitchen and toilets, and an outdoor play area.