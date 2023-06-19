A career in the education service ends with an OBE for Alan

Alan Meyrick

Alan Meyrick, who lives in Shrewsbury, has just retired after a lifetime career in the Civil Service, for the last 23 years in the field of education.

His role with the Teaching Regulation Agency was two-fold, he said.

"One was awarding qualified status to those from outside the UK who want to come and teach over here," he said.

"The other is to investigate allegations of serious misconduct against those in the teacher profession," he said.

"Panels hear the cases against them then I considered those recommendations, whether a teacher should be prohibited for life or whether there should be a review. We only dealt with the most serious cases and had to ensure a fair outcome.

"It has been very interesting and also challenging. We were making very serious decisions, that could deprive someone of their livelihood. On the other hand we don't want people in the education profession who should not be in the profession.

"There have been a lot of changes over the years - improvements. We have learned the lessons of other regulators."

Alan and his wife have lived in Shrewsbury for five years and love living in the county.

"It is a beautiful town and the countryside in Shropshire is wonderful," he said.

The couple foster trainee guide dogs.