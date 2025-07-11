Shrewsbury Steam Rally 2025: Dates, tickets and what to expect as the golden age of Victorian farming goes on show

The Shrewsbury Steam Rally, organised by the County of Salop Steam Engine Society, takes place at Onslow Park on Sunday, August 24 and Monday, August 25.

Austin tractor

Pride of place for the event this year is the working field, which will welcome both pre-1940 and post-1940 tractors; and a team of shire horses, harvesting with reaper binders, chaff cutting and threshing box.

The show returns on August 24

More than 240 tractors of various marques will also be on view at the showground.

Nuffield Universal Tractor

The working field has a full programme of agricultural activities, and is a valuable and integral part of the annual rally.

There will be demonstrations of some original farming skills and techniques.

Visitors can take a nostalgic look at the farming of days gone by and see an exciting mix of impressive working machines that capture the history and heritage of farming. The working field will play host to craftspeople demonstrating everything from stone crushing, butter making, live blacksmith demonstrations, and cider making.

Shire horses are a popular attraction

Nick Onions the working arena section secretary said: “We have a great selection of skills from a bygone era and the sawing benches show how timber was worked in times gone by.

"There’s everything from bees to bodging! The Shropshire Beekeepers Association will be providing a superb display and the bodger (from the Association of Pole Lathe Turners & Greenwood Workers) will be showing traditional greenwood craftsmanship and can create many familiar items using fresh wood.

"Shropshire Mines Trust stone crushing in the working arena is also highly popular. We will have a selection of hand-held seed drills and a milk churn collection to view. Of course it’s the beautiful team of shire horses harvesting with reaper binders, and chaff cutting plus a threshing box (with the baler on the end) that steals the show. People love it!”

He added that one of the attractions each year is the tractor pulling. The highly popular demonstration sees tractors and even military vehicles take their turn to see how they can pull a heavy sledge.

Here is what else is on at this year's Shrewsbury Steam Rally

Steam-powered traction engines, lorries and cars

Historic military vehicles

Vintage/classic cars, commercial vehicles and buses

Classic motorbikes and bicycles

Vintage tractors (working and static)

Vintage fairground and organs

Prams and pushchairs

Stationary/oil engines

Miniature steam engines

Vintage tractor pulling

Working horses

Where to buy tickets?

Beat the ticket office queues on the day with your pre-purchased ‘Steam Ahead’ tickets. Because you’ll have already paid your admission fee in advance, you will also receive fast-track entry into the showground. Plus – for the early birds, gates open at 9am for ‘Steam Ahead’ ticket holders.

How much does it cost?

Adult tickets cost £18, senier citizens pay £17, carers £10, children under 15 £1, and under-fives are free.

How to get there?

Onslow Park is just outside of Shrewsbury on the A458 Shrewsbury to Welshpool road. All major routes are well signposted.

For more information and tickets visit www.shrewsburysteamrally.co.uk.