Fan system malfunction causes fire at Shrewsbury pizza restaurant

By Megan HoweShrewsburyPublished: Comments

Firefighters were dispatched to deal with a fire at a pizza restaurant in Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Fire crews attend fire at Fireaway Pizza. Photo by John McWilliams
Fire crews attend fire at Fireaway Pizza. Photo by John McWilliams

Crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 11.50am to reports of a property fire at Fireaway Pizza, 4 Castle Gates, Shrewsbury.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury and an operations officer was in attendance.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire was in the extraction flue (duct or channel) from the pizza oven due to a malfunction in the fan system.

Crews removed the fan using small gear and a short extension ladder, and the incident was declared over at 12.51pm.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News