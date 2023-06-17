Fan system malfunction causes fire at Shrewsbury pizza restaurant

Fire crews attend fire at Fireaway Pizza. Photo by John McWilliams

Crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 11.50am to reports of a property fire at Fireaway Pizza, 4 Castle Gates, Shrewsbury.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury and an operations officer was in attendance.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire was in the extraction flue (duct or channel) from the pizza oven due to a malfunction in the fan system.