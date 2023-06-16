Open auditions for Theatre Severn pantomime

Those successful in the auditions will join Shropshire's favourite dame, Brad Fitt, for the production.

Talented girls, aged nine to 16, are being offered the chance to appear in the Theatre Severn pantomime in Shrewsbury.

This year the pantomime, which is put on in partnership with Evolution Pantomimes, will be Jack and the Beanstalk, with open auditions set to take place for the junior female ensemble to join the cast.

The open audition will take place on Thursday, July 6, at the Walker Theatre, at Shropshire Council’s Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury, with registration at 4.30pm.

To audition, applicants must be aged between nine and 15 years old, inclusive on September 1, 2023, and be under 5ft 2in.

The audition will take approximately two hours, but applicants may be required to stay later if successful.

A spokesman said: "All potentials must be advised that full commitment is required for the pantomime, from the rehearsal period to the full run of the production: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 to Sunday, January 7, 2024."

With more than 50 per cent of its ticket allocation already sold, Jack and the Beanstalk promises to be the theatre’s most spectacular pantomime yet, starring Shropshire’s favourite Dame, Brad Fitt.

The pantomime will open on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, and runs until Sunday, January 7, 2024.