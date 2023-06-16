Auditions open for production of Andrew-Lloyd Webber's epic musical The Phantom of the Opera

Promo poster for Get Your Wigle On's The Phantom of the Opera

Shropshire Musical Theatre company, Get Your Wigle On, is getting ready to stage the West End musical in December of this year.

With recent productions including Titanic, Nativity and The Calendar Girls, the local performance group produce musicals throughout year and rehearse at their studio in Shrewsbury town centre.

Get Your Wigle On is on the lookout for Shropshire based, aspiring performers aged 18 and over to join them in their upcoming production of Phantom of the Opera at The Barnes Theatre, Shrewsbury School.

They are looking to fill the roles of Christine, the Phantom, and other supporting lead characters.

In addition, the company are looking to cast a ballet dance troupe as well as a singing ensemble. The company are looking for a range of genders and ages across the cast.

Amy Tennant, aged 33 from Shrewsbury has been a member of Get Your Wigle On for five years after moving to the area.

She said "Get Your Wigle On have provided me with some incredible experiences, fabulous friends and memories I will cherish for a life time."

Andrew Lloyd-Webber has only this year released the rights to his most successful musical and the Wigle team are delighted to have been offered the rights.

Phantom of the Opera is a timeless tale of love, obsession, and tragedy set against the backdrop of the Paris Opera House.

As the talented and ambitious Christine Daaé rises to prominence as a soprano, she becomes the object of affection for a mysterious and disfigured musical genius known as the Phantom.

Through his haunting melodies and secret manipulations, the Phantom attempts to guide Christine's career while harbouring a deep obsession for her.

The story unfolds with a captivating blend of passion, suspense, and heartache as the characters navigate the complexities of desire, betrayal, and the unyielding power of music.

There are principle roles, a dance troupe and singing ensemble members to be cast from the upcoming auditions on June 26 at the new Wigle Studios on Princess Street in the centre of Shrewsbury.

Those interested in auditioning are asked to email info@wigles.co.uk for an audition pack and more information on how to get involved with Get Your Wigle On.