Residents flock to express concerns over 'homeless' plans for former Shrewsbury retirement home

Premium
By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished: Comments

Concerned residents flooded a venue in Shrewsbury to find out more about plans to turn a retirement home into supported housing for homeless people.

Coton Hill House on the corner of Berwick Avenue and Corporation Lane, in Shrewsbury
Coton Hill House on the corner of Berwick Avenue and Corporation Lane, in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council says it is experiencing increasing number of people presenting as homeless, especially after the were ousted from their tenancies by private landlords under controversial no-fault eviction laws.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News