Shropshire Council says it is experiencing increasing number of people presenting as homeless, especially after the were ousted from their tenancies by private landlords under controversial no-fault eviction laws.
Concerned residents flooded a venue in Shrewsbury to find out more about plans to turn a retirement home into supported housing for homeless people.
