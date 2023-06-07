Shrewsbury Race For Life in need of volunteers for huge charity run

Volunteers are needed for the Shrewsbury Race For Life 2023

The Shrewsbury Race For Life 2023 takes place in the Quarry on Sunday, June 18, and has already raised more than £34,000 for Cancer Research UK a fortnight ahead of the starting gun.

More than 650 runners are expected to don their pink and take to the start line for the 10K and 5K events.

But for the popular and well-supported event to run smoothly, organisers need kind-hearted folks to spare their time to be course marshals, flag bearers and to hand out the medals.

Richard Healey, Race For Life area events manager, said: "We are in desperate need of more volunteers in order to safely run the event. This year, we have 657 participants signed up to take part, and they have already raised an amazing £34,631 for Cancer Research UK’s life-saving research.

"I need more people to come forward to volunteer in a range of jobs, from course marshals and flag bearers to cheer points and handing out medals at the finish. The event is due to finish around 12.30pm so it is just a few hours in the morning I am looking for help for."

If anyone is available to volunteer they can sign up at raceforlife.org/volunteer or email Richard at richard.healey@cancer.org.uk