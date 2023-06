The incident closed a lane on the A5

One lane on the A5 westbound was closed at around midday on Tuesday due to an overturned lorry.

The closure, between Dobbies Island and Edgebold, saw traffic facing small delays as the navigated the incident.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "One lane closed on A5 between Dobbies Island and next at Shrewsbury, traffic is likely to build".