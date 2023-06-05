The archway in St Michael's Street as it is today

A picture of 110 St Michael's street posted on social media has fuelled discussion about what should be done with the building now that the concrete foam that once filled the arch and doorway has been removed. Some think it should be demolished and rebuilt, while others think that it would be a "loss to the town".

In June 2021, tenants were evacuated from the building after a resident raised the alarm with Shropshire Council that it was at risk of collapse, and a structural engineer deemed the property a danger to the public.

The archway and corridor leading from the house's front door were both completely filled in with pipes and concrete foam to stop the building collapsing while work to stabilise it could be carried out.

Work was being undertaken on the building in 2021 - the foam prevented the building from collapsing

Rae Underhill-Jones, who lives further up the street, said at the rear of the building she saw that the floors had been removed and a toilet was in plain sight through the gap.

However, she still believes the building should be preserved.

The 46-year-old said: "You can clearly see from the other side of the road that the floor above the archway has been removed.

"It should be made safe so that a family can make use of it. There are people struggling to find decent accommodation.

"Not only that, but too many old houses with history are being knocked down instead of being repaired. When they get demolished that's another piece of history gone."

Another comment on social media, written by Mary Steen, reads: "I lived in the bottom flat in 1971, it was falling to pieces. Then strange mould and mushroom-like mould grew in the kitchen. It was overrun with mice. The council gave us a new home because it was unfit to live in."

What the house looked like before, with foam concrete under the arch and in the doorway

Another user, John Charles, was uncertain: "It will soon fall apart again, have you seen inside it?"

Mathhew Lee Hancox said the beams that are said to have been installed inside are "probably to stop the house from falling down".

He added: "That place will be cheaper to demolish than save."