Shrewsbury Arts Trail is back and bigger than ever before for 2023

Shrewsbury Arts Trail has been launched. From Thursday, June 1 until August 31 visitors can enjoy the Sculpture Trail in Shrewsbury. Salvador Dali and Jacob Chandler, Shrewsbury Castle, Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery and The Dingle at Quarry Park.

Returning for its third year this year, the arts trail is a huge event in the town's annual calendar, showcasing the work of local artists and international names such as Salvador Dali and Damien Hirst.

From Thursday, June 1, to August 31, visitors to the town can explore the exhibitions and sights on offer around the town at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery, The Hive, Theatre Severn, The Dingle, Bear Steps Gallery and more.

Shrewsbury Arts Trail has been launched. Steph Jones and Bessie Jones from Llandrinio.

The theme for this year is ‘Movement’, chosen to mark the 350th anniversary of Shrewsbury-born creative, John Weaver, the father of English ballet and pantomime.

Approximately 590 regional and local artists have taken part in 16 exhibitions, as well as eight workshops and five events in venues across Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury Arts Trail has been launched. Jacob Chandler (Sculpture artist poise and tension III in the dingle) Amy Rose and Ross Callaghan of Callaghan Framing (Ross also a director of Shrewsbury Arts Trail CIC) Jessica Richards (founder and director of Shrewsbury Arts Trail CIC) Lisa Henchey (Business Development Manager of SMAG) Fay Bailey (Manager, Shropshire Museums & Archives) and Jonathan Soden (Soden Collection)

Following on from the success of the Andrew Logan Sculpture Trail last year, which was enjoyed by thousands of visitors, this year features works by Salvador Dalí, loaned by The Dalí Universe AlP S.L, and Jacob Chandler.

Not only that but artwork by Banksy, Barbara Hepworth and Pablo Picasso, will be on display.

Shrewsbury Arts Trail has been launched. From Thursday, June 1 until August 31 visitors can enjoy the Sculpture Trail in Shrewsbury. Salvador Dali and Jacob Chandler, Shrewsbury Castle, Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery and The Dingle at Quarry Park.

The team at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery say they are "thrilled" to be exhibiting Salvador Dali sculptures including the impressive “Homage to Terpsichore” and the instantly recognisable "Nobility of Time", sculptures loaned by Clarendon Fine Art.

The Summer Special Exhibition at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery, includes works by confirmed artists; LS Lowry, Salvador Dali, Andrew Logan, Fabian Perez, Sherree Valentine Daines, Jacob Chandler, JPR Stitch, Banksy, Damien Hirst, Micheal James Talbot, Halima Cassel MBE, Ian Rayer Smith, Man Ray, John Swannell and more.

Shrewsbury Arts Trail has been launched. From Thursday, June 1 until August 31 visitors can enjoy the Sculpture Trail in Shrewsbury. Salvador Dali and Jacob Chandler, Shrewsbury Castle, Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery and The Dingle at Quarry Park.

Shrewsbury Arts Trail has been launched. From Thursday, June 1 until August 31 visitors can enjoy the Sculpture Trail in Shrewsbury. Salvador Dali and Jacob Chandler, Shrewsbury Castle, Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery and The Dingle at Quarry Park.

The art gallery is hoping to welcome record numbers of visitors again this year.

Fay Bailey, manager at Shropshire Museums and Archives said: “This unmissable exhibition has wide appeal, there is something for the whole family to enjoy, everyone is invited to engage with the exhibits draw inspiration from the movement theme.

"We are certain that people will return to view the exhibition more than once, to visit iconic works of art rarely seen in public.”