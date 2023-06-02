Man and woman found dead inside shed in Shrewsbury

By Emma Walker ShrewsburyPublished:

A man and woman have been found dead inside a shed in Shrewsbury by police.

Emergency services were called to a property in Newbrook Drive in Bayston Hill at about 11pm on Thursday.

It came after concern was raised for the welfare of two people at the address.

Police attended and two people, a man and a woman, were found dead inside a shed.

The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained, however, it is not believed anyone else is involved.



