Firefighters rush to tackle house fire near Shrewsbury

By Megan JonesShrewsburyPublished: Comments

Fire crews rushed to tackle a blaze at a home near Shrewsbury on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews rushed to tackle a blaze at a home near Shrewsbury on Wednesday afternoon
Fire crews rushed to tackle a blaze at a home near Shrewsbury on Wednesday afternoon

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting a house fire in Hook-a-Gate near Shrewsbury at around 4.10pm on Wednesday.

Four fire engines from Minsterley and Shrewsbury stations rushed to the blaze, which involved a semi-detached home in the small village on Longden Road.

The crews and several specialist officers spent around two hours tackling the fire.

The stop message, which indicates the fire is under control was received at 6.21pm.

West Midlands Ambulance was also on scene and has been approached for more information.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News