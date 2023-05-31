Firefighters rush to tackle house fire near Shrewsbury

Fire crews rushed to tackle a blaze at a home near Shrewsbury on Wednesday afternoon

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting a house fire in Hook-a-Gate near Shrewsbury at around 4.10pm on Wednesday.

Four fire engines from Minsterley and Shrewsbury stations rushed to the blaze, which involved a semi-detached home in the small village on Longden Road.

The crews and several specialist officers spent around two hours tackling the fire.

The stop message, which indicates the fire is under control was received at 6.21pm.