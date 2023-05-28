Sun shines high above visitors as thousands flock to Shrewsbury for County Show

Adam and Charlotte Cowley with Roman age 3

There wasn't a cloud in sight as people from across the county and beyond flocked to Shrewsbury for the return of the Shropshire County Show.

Visitors donned their summer hats and shorts, as they wandered around the 100-acre grounds, taking in the spectacular sights on offer.

From the weird and the wonderful, this year's entertainment included jelly racing on bikes and a parade of creative floats capturing some of Britain's best TV shows – Peaky Blinders, Doctor Who and The Great British Bake Off.

The theme this year was 'Best of British' and members of Shropshire's YFC (Young Farmers Clubs) were once again providing plenty of highlights.

Shropshire County Show 2023

Shropshire County Show 2023

Mainstay and new traders were selling their livestock, with farmers and their families showcasing their finest breeds in various competitions for cows and sheep.

Commenting on the County Show, Connor Whitehead of Roden Livestock in Telford, said: It's a great show, it has great quality livestock and good classes too so it starts you off and you can see where you really do well and how to go from there.

Steam engines

"It's a shop window to sell stock. I have been to the show a few times now, this has started the show season off for us and hopefully we will go to the other county and national shows and build from here and the success of the show ring."

Shropshire County Show 2023

Shropshire County Show 2023

When asked about the pressures of farming with the current cost-of-living and climate crisis, Connor added: "Last year was particularly difficult with the hot weather and we had a drought and we were struggling for forage.

"Costs have gone up over the last few years and prices are going up, but you don't see the benefit because that money and more goes back into the running costs."

Shropshire County Show 2023

People were setting up camp around the main arena, soaking in the spring weather, and were hearty in their applause for performers which included Bolddog Lings motorcycle display, Kipperidge gun dogs, Wirral Pipe Band and the Pony Club parade.

In the food and drink quarter, traders were cooking up a storm, tempting people in with the delicious smells of waffles, greek food, burgers, hot dogs and pork baps.

At 1pm, onlookers were treated to a fly past by the incredible Battle of Britain Memorial – a Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster Bomber circled over the grounds in tight formation.

Shropshire County Show 2023

This year's youth zone had activities for children for all ages and abilities, including parkour, donkey rides, martial arts, archery and a rock climbing wall provided by The British Army.

Other attractions for younger visitors included Alison’s Bee Class, story time with Usborne Books, the ‘Animal Man’ Simon Airey and face painting.

Shropshire County Show 2023

Magic Kev, Juggling Jim and the showground's mascot Jessie the Jersey Cow were also wandering around providing entertainment all day.

Family-of-three from Newport, David, Michelle and Matthew Bailey, were back this year after they had such a fantastic time at last year's show.

Shropshire County Show 2023

They said: "Our son Matthew is big into his machinery and so last year we came he went and spoke to one of the guys at JCB and he ended up set up with work experience.

"It's just a fantastic and there's so much to do here for every body and so we just had to come back."

Shropshire County Show 2023

Tractors, farm machinery and classic cars, all cleaned to perfection, were also there to be inspected by enthusiasts and day-trippers alike.

A Massey Ferguson 135 multipower tractor had been fully restored with original features and was on display for people to admire.

Members of Jaguar Enthusiast's Club, Shropshire and the Welsh Borders region, were on site displaying Jaguar cars of all eras.

Shropshire County Show 2023

Nick Cliffe, from the club and a resident of Whitchurch, said: "It couldn't be a better day. We have got this perfect pitch here just outside the horse arena.

"There's something for everyone here, it's a real family day out. Sometimes we go to Jaguar shows and the families say 'it's only for the car enthusiasts' but this event gives people time to enjoy Jaguars and a family day out, so it's the ideal day out for us really.

"People are welcome to come and have a chat about the cars."

Nick went on to say that it's such an "eclectic" and "interesting" hobby and the group had quite a few people coming around and saying that they've always wanted a car like that.

Tom Benbow and Zak Kinsey

It's the first time Nick had been to the County Show, but he said he would definitely return.

Shropshire County Show has a history dating back more than 125 years.