Billy Gosling, aged 26, stole alcohol worth £53 from the store in Park Avenue, Aberystwyth, Wales on September 1 this year.

Gosling, who is from Telford but of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to theft from a shop and failing to surrender to bail after missing a hearing earlier this month at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court.

Magistrates jailed Gosling for 28 days.