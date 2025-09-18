Jamie Titley, aged 29, drove a Vauxhall Corsa in Synders Way, Overdale, Telford - the street where he lives - on April 12 this year.

A drugs test found he had 80 micrograms of ketamine per litre of blood. The legal limit, accounting for the possibility of accidental exposure, is 20mcg.

It was also found that Titley had 200 micrograms of benzoylecgonine, a by-product of cocaine, per litre of blood. The legal limit for that substance is 50mcg.

Titley pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to two counts of driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 14 months and fined him £400.

Titley was also ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £160 victim surcharge, leaving him with a total court bill of £645.