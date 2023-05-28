'Distinguished Gentlemen' get on their bikes in Shrewsbury for prostate cancer funds

Ken Stoll, Will Hanmer, Keith Griffiths and Simon Jones at annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride in Shrewsbury at the weekend

The annual 'Distinguished Gentleman's Ride' is a global initiative that was started in a bid to raise awareness of men's health issues.

Across the world more than 102,826 motorcyclists from 107 countries took part in the annual bike ride, which has raised more than £38 million worldwide since it began.

Organiser Will Hanmer at the annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride in Shrewsbury

The annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride in Shrewsbury

Charles Bridgeman on his 1968 Velocette at the annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride in Shrewsbury

In Shrewsbury, 39 gentlemen bike riders, all wearing trademark dapper fashion, gathered outside St Chad's Church for a ten-mile ride to Sleap Airfield.

Will Hanmer who organised the Shrewsbury event, which has been running in the town for five years, said: "We had brilliant weather and the location outside St Chad's is such a beautiful place to gather.

"It was only a 10-mile leisurely ride but it is a way to raise awareness of men's health and a great way to get motorcycle enthusiasts together.

Mark Deacon and daughter Ayrin get set for the ride out at the annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride in Shrewsbury

The annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride in Shrewsbury at the weekend

Ken Stoll on his 1957 BSA Super Rocket at the annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride in Shrewsbury

"We had quite a few spectators come along to take a look, so it was a great day all round."

He added that the Shrewsbury bike ride raised around £2,000 for the global charity drive.

The annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride in Shrewsbury at the weekend

The annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride in Shrewsbury at the weekend