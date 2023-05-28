'Distinguished Gentlemen' get on their bikes in Shrewsbury for prostate cancer funds

The annual 'Distinguished Gentleman's Ride' is a global initiative that was started in a bid to raise awareness of men's health issues.
Across the world more than 102,826 motorcyclists from 107 countries took part in the annual bike ride, which has raised more than £38 million worldwide since it began.
In Shrewsbury, 39 gentlemen bike riders, all wearing trademark dapper fashion, gathered outside St Chad's Church for a ten-mile ride to Sleap Airfield.
Will Hanmer who organised the Shrewsbury event, which has been running in the town for five years, said: "We had brilliant weather and the location outside St Chad's is such a beautiful place to gather.
"It was only a 10-mile leisurely ride but it is a way to raise awareness of men's health and a great way to get motorcycle enthusiasts together.
"We had quite a few spectators come along to take a look, so it was a great day all round."
He added that the Shrewsbury bike ride raised around £2,000 for the global charity drive.