Residents of Kingscote Close in Shrewsbury had been opposed to the plans for wooden poles for broadband infrastructure.

Full Fibre has been putting in broadband infrastructure across Shrewsbury since 2021.

The firm had been planning to complete the final 10 per cent of its project, including the London Road estate, and parts of Meole.

The plan would have involved putting in a number of wooden poles for the network – which is available for use by competitive broadband providers.

The firm does not require planning permission to carry out the work, having been granted powers by Ofcom which allow it to install infrastructure.

A letter from the firm to residents advised that the wooden poles could have been between nine and 11 metres high and 20 to 25cm in diameter.

In the letter the firm conceded they ‘could cause an emotive response’.

But, after alerting residents to their plans and asking their opinions on the move, a number complained, and the company has now decided not to go ahead with the work.

Peter Love, one of a number of residents of Kingscote Close who were upset at the plans, said people wanted to see the cables put underground, instead of overhead.

He said residents had been concerned at the impact of cables and poles on the "clean, unspoilt streets".

Councillor Rosemary Dartnall, who represents Bayston Hill, Column and Sutton on Shropshire Council, said that the company had listened to the concerns of residents – and acted on them.

She said: "I totally understand why residents would rather have cabling underground.

"But, equally I understand what Full Fibre would be offering would likely be a better value service for residents – because their network is open to a variety of internet service providers and is competitive, which can competitively drive prices down."

In a letter to residents confirming its decision to pause the programme Full Fibre said: “The proposals have clearly caused a significant degree of unease in the community which was absolutely not our intention.

“We have taken the view that to install poles in order to make open access telecoms services available with the degree of opposition that has arisen where there are plans for a closed network would not be the right thing to do at this time.

“Should this position change in the future we will begin the process of notifying the council and the affected residents.”

A meeting for residents of Kingston Drive and cul-de-sacs has been arranged by Councillor Rosemary Dartnall at St Giles Church Hall on June 7 between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.