Van catches fire near Shrewsbury school

A van caught fire near to a Shrewsbury school on Monday due to the poor wiring of an ancillary battery.
Shropshire Fire and rescue Service said they were called to Featherbed Lane in Shrewsbury, near to Harlescott School at 1.18pm on Monday.
Fire crews put out the "small vehicle fire" which they ascertained had been caused by the wiring from additional leisure battery in the vehicle.
The wiring was removed and the battery isolated.
A spokesperson for SFRS said: "Advice was given to the owner of the vehicle."