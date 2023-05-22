Park and ride site in Shrewsbury up and running again after travellers move off

Meole Brace park and ride is now up and running after travellers were moved on

Regular buses returned to the Meole Brace park and ride site on Monday morning following a clean-up operation.

The park and ride was suspended on Wednesday, May 10, due to a large number of travellers on the site. They were served with an eviction notice but it took about a week for the council to get the site ready again.

On Friday the council confirmed that the Meole Brace park and ride service would operate as normal from Monday.

And that message was reinforced by bus company Arriva which operates the regular buses into and out of Shrewsbury town centre. The company tweeted: "Meole Brace Park & Ride will resume a normal service from the first bus on Monday morning May 22 2023."

The bus company's app showed services running every 20 minutes.

Meole Brace Park & Ride will resume a normal service from the first bus on Monday morning 22nd May 2023. — Arriva Midlands West (@arrivamidlandsW) May 22, 2023

An aerial picture of the site on Monday morning showed plenty of space in the big car park.

