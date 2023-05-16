Notification Settings

Main cross-border route near Shrewsbury will be 'closed for hours' following crash

By David Tooley

A main road between Shrewsbury and Welshpool has been closed following a crash.

Police say the main A458 just past Halfway House near to Plas Y Court Farm will be closed for several hours while the incident is dealt with.

AA Traffic News website say the crash was first reported at 10.21am where there is very slow traffic both ways near Wollaston turn off.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service has been asked for more information.

