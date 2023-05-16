Police say the main A458 just past Halfway House near to Plas Y Court Farm will be closed for several hours while the incident is dealt with.
AA Traffic News website say the crash was first reported at 10.21am where there is very slow traffic both ways near Wollaston turn off.
West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service has been asked for more information.
Road traffic collision on main A458 just past Halfway House near to Plas Y Court Farm, SY21 8EW - The road will be closed for several hours whilst the incident is dealt with @ShropCouncil @WMerciaPolice— West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre (@WestMerciaOCC) May 16, 2023