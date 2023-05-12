Shropshire couples are thrilled to be at Buckingham Palace garden party

From left, Mark Harris, Dean Harris, Caroline Strickland and Hugh Strickland at Buckingham Palace.

Hugh Strickland, who heads up Aaron & Partners, was asked to attend the official Coronation Garden party in recognition of his charity work across the region.

He attended the event alongside his wife, Caroline, and was also joined by Dean Harris, who was the High Sheriff of Shropshire in 2020/21, as well her husband Mark Harris. Mark is the chairman of the charity Lingen Davies, which aims to make a positive difference to the lives of people impacted by cancer in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

The lawyer, who is a Corporate Finance Partner for the firm, also chairs the Community Resource charity, which provides support, advice and training to benefit people in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin.

He said: "It was an absolute privilege to attend Buckingham Palace and an unbelievable experience.