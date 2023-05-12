Notification Settings

Shropshire couples are thrilled to be at Buckingham Palace garden party

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

The lead figure at a Shrewsbury law firm visited Buckingham Palace after receiving an invitation from the Royal Family.

From left, Mark Harris, Dean Harris, Caroline Strickland and Hugh Strickland at Buckingham Palace.  
From left, Mark Harris, Dean Harris, Caroline Strickland and Hugh Strickland at Buckingham Palace.  

Hugh Strickland, who heads up Aaron & Partners, was asked to attend the official Coronation Garden party in recognition of his charity work across the region.

He attended the event alongside his wife, Caroline, and was also joined by Dean Harris, who was the High Sheriff of Shropshire in 2020/21, as well her husband Mark Harris. Mark is the chairman of the charity Lingen Davies, which aims to make a positive difference to the lives of people impacted by cancer in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

The lawyer, who is a Corporate Finance Partner for the firm, also chairs the Community Resource charity, which provides support, advice and training to benefit people in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin.

He said: "It was an absolute privilege to attend Buckingham Palace and an unbelievable experience.

"I feel very lucky to have been able to represent the charity in this way and I think it is fantastic recognition for the amazing work that has been taking place across our region for many years."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

