Man found dead in hotel room after split with wife died of 'misadventure', coroner rules

By Nick Humphreys

The death of a Shrewsbury man found in a hotel room after splitting with his wife was as a result of "misadventure", a coroner ruled.

The Whitehouse Hotel in Wellington

Daren Howard Westbury, aged 57, had taken a bottle of morphine when he was found at the Whitehouse Hotel in Watling Street, Wellington, Telford, on December 18 last year.

An inquest into his death at Shirehall in Shrewsbury was told that concerns were first raised by another hotel guest, who told the receptionist about loud coughing coming from the next room.

Mr Westbury's wife, Lorraine, phoned the hotel to ask if he was there. The receptionist went to check on Mr Westbury, of Moston Green, Sundorne, Shrewsbury, and found him dead.

Police were satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances or third party involvement in his death.

Mr Westbury's wife spoke to police afterwards, telling them that in the past he had made "cries for help" when in relationship difficulties, but that she did not think he intended to take his own life.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, recorded a conclusion of misadventure.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

