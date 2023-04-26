Man narrowly avoids jail after racially aggravated attack on historic Shrewsbury hotel

The Lion Hotel was targeted by Rory Allington-Mott last week

Rory Allington-Mott admitted racially aggravated criminal damage when he appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court today.

About 20 windows of the Grade 1 listed Lion Hotel in Wyle Cop were damaged last Thursday when the hotel was targeted by the 33-year-old of High Street, Newport.

Allington-Mott was given a 24-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay costs of £185 and compensation to the Lion Hotel of £1680 and also pay a victim charge of £154.