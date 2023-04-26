Notification Settings

Man narrowly avoids jail after racially aggravated attack on historic Shrewsbury hotel

By David StubbingsShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

A man who smashed windows in an attack on a Shrewsbury town centre hotel has narrowly avoided jail.

The Lion Hotel was targeted by Rory Allington-Mott last week

Rory Allington-Mott admitted racially aggravated criminal damage when he appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court today.

About 20 windows of the Grade 1 listed Lion Hotel in Wyle Cop were damaged last Thursday when the hotel was targeted by the 33-year-old of High Street, Newport.

Allington-Mott was given a 24-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay costs of £185 and compensation to the Lion Hotel of £1680 and also pay a victim charge of £154.

The investigating officer PC Chloe Spiers said: “We are really pleased with the quick and efficient way in which this case has been dealt with. I hope this reassures our communities that we will act quickly and decisively to bring offenders to justice.”

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

