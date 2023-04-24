Author uncovers the story of a soldier who saved a French town

Andrew Edwards from Shrewsbury has written a book to raise funds for British Legion.

Andrew Edwards' book - The man who saved a town - tells the story of Leo Norbury Murphy, who evacuated a French town while it was being bombed.

The book will be launched at Shrewsbury Library on April 29 between 11am and 1pm.

Mr Edwards, a retired businessman, said he first came across the story of Leo in 1998, when he was part of a WW1 exhibition in Bethune Town Hall.

He has had a lifetime’s interest in WW1 ever since his grandad, Joseph Edwards, sat him on his knee and related tales from the war.

"One anecdote was about being bayonetted in the leg by a German soldier during the Battle of the Somme.

"He told me it was the best birthday present he ever had as he got sent home and never returned.”

Mr Edwards finally found out more about Leo in 2018 via Surrey County Archives.

"His eldest son had written a short biography of his father and lodged it with the Archives.

He contacted two of his granddaughters Susan and Cecilia and obtained further information.

"Cecilia who lives in Tasmania provided a wealth of information as Leo’s widow had stayed with her and her mother following Leo’s death.

Leo Norbury Murphy was called up for war on his 23rd Birthday. Britain had declared war with Germany the previous day - August 4 1914.

He landed in France with 1000 others in his regiment then fought in many Battles culminating in the battle of Gheluvelt near Ypres.

"At the roll call next morning he was one of 30 survivors from the original 1000 men he set off to war with."

In April 1918 Leo was attached to military intelligence and realised the town of Bethune in Northern France was to be shelled by the Germans.

"He organised the evacuation of the townsfolk whilst it was under bombardment via the rail network.

"On hearing cries from a bombed out building, he dug down and discovered the Droy family. Ernest, Armeline and their daughter Emilie. They were then evacuated."

The French government awarded Leo the Croix de Guerre and Medal Militaire - France’s highest military honour.

Following the war he returned to Bethune in 1919, met up with the Droy family and love was in the air. Later that year Leo married Emelie and they went on to have three children.

They moved to Ypres and Leo set up a museum and The British Touring and Information Bureau where friends and families of the fallen were given guided tours around the battlefield.

However he fled to Belgium at the outbreak of World War Two and returned after the war. He died of a heart attack in 1951.

Mr Edwards has made numerous visits to the Battlefields of Belgium and Northern France and plans to present Leo’s story to various organisations in 2023.