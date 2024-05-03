One of council's 'breakthrough' children's homes gets Ofsted 'outstanding' rating for second year running

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Chelmaren House is one of seven homes operated by Shropshire Council and Ofsted was effusive with their praise for it.

They rated it Outstanding in ‘overall experiences and progress of children and young people’, ‘how well children and young people are helped and protected’, and ‘effectiveness of leaders and managers’.

Inspectors concluded that Cherlmaren House ‘provides highly effective services that consistently exceed the standards of good. The actions of the children’s home contribute to significantly improve outcomes and positive experiences for children and young people who need help, protection and care’.

The long-term aim is to help children move onto foster care, or return to their families. Children and young people in the seven homes are given the professional help and support they need to thrive.

A spokesperson for the council said Chelmaren and the other six houses represent a breakthrough in residential care.

"By developing its own homes and employing its own staff, the council can reduce the need to use private care providers," the spokesperson said.

"This makes it easier for vulnerable young people to stay in Shropshire, so that they are close to their family, friends and schools.

"The development is part of the council’s plans to transform social care for children in Shropshire, giving better opportunities to the most vulnerable young people in the county, whilst reducing its spending with third party providers at a time when it must make significant savings."

Shropshire Council continues to invest in new residential care homes for children, and the latest ‘outstanding’ rating comes soon after the opening of Pebble House, another new home.

Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said: “This is an absolutely incredible achievement, and I cannot praise highly enough the whole team at Chelmaren.

"To receive an ‘Outstanding’ rating from Ofsted for two consecutive years is absolutely exceptional as to do so means that the team have actually improved upon their work from the previous year.

“The team deserve their plaudits: the quality of care they provide, day-in, day-out, makes such a massive difference to the lives of Shropshire’s vulnerable children. This is fantastic news for everyone involved.”