Plans to expand chicken farm by more than 60,000 birds set for approval

Shropshire Council's Northern Planning Committee will consider the proposal for Painsbrook Farm at Hadnall, when it meets on May 2.

The plan is for two free range poultry houses with eight feed bins – four alongside each of the two proposed chicken houses.

The application was considered by councillors earlier this month, but was deferred over concerns about how manure from the site would be dealt with.

A detailed plan has now been submitted to the council, which is considered acceptable, according to planning officer Philip Mullineux.

He says that the manure will be taken by vehicle to an anaerobic digester at Lea Cross, near Pontesbury.

His report states: "The manure dust and odour management plan indicates that whilst it would be helpful from a sustainability perspective for the manure to be used locally by farmers as a fertiliser, the applicant sees the benefit of it being taken further away so there are no effects upon local ecological receptors.

"The manure will not be used locally, so there is no risk to ecological receptors identified in the Environmental Statement. The management plan further states that the applicant has secured a written agreement with Lea Hall Energy at Lea Cross near Pontesbury to take the manure to its digester.

"The applicant also has a written agreement with Gamber Logistics who manage and process poultry litter from over 200 farms and use it in a network of anaerobic digestors and that Gamber comply with all the relevant legislation.

"The letter from Lea Hall Energy confirms agreement for the manure generated on site to be supplied to the onsite Lea Hall Energy anaerobic digester. Transport will be via sheeted vehicles and movement will be as soon as a on-site trailer is full. Storage of the manure will be at the site of the digester where it will be fed into the digester which generates electricity and heat."

Mr Mullineux's report adds: "It is considered that both reasons that resulted in the application being deterred at last month's Committee meeting have now been adequately addressed."

The two new buildings would each be 120m long by 20m wide – with a height of six metres.