Shrewsbury Abbey filled with sound of music in memory of 'lovely violinist' Cleo

Cleo Postlethwaite

The Team Cleo concert was held at Shrewsbury Abbey for 10-year-old Cleo Postlethwaite, who died of a brain tumour in 2019.

Members of the Sounds Interesting orchestra, including Cleo's mum Dr Jane Park, played to raise funds for Team Cleo. The fund supports The Brain Tumour Charity, and has so far raised more than £66,000.

The music, by American-born local composer, John Charles Hyslop, included two premiere performances; Neolithic Suite for three violas and String Quartet No.3.

The former consists of songs and dances which might have been heard at our ancestors' festive gatherings - perhaps at Mitchell´s Fold or other local monumental sites around 5,000 years ago. The latter consists of another set of songs and dances with a folk flavour, but which would have been popular much more recently.

Performing at Shrewsbury Abbey were (from left) Dr Jane Park, Georgia Vale and Helen Schilsky

Jane said: "We had a really good audience. It was a really lovely concert.

"Cleo was a really lovely violinist. She was in the early stages of learning the instrument but she was very musical.

"She was such a positive force. All through the year since she was diagnosed she had such a positive attitude. We set up the fund when she was still here and she was humbled that so many people donated for her."

Former Crowmoor Primary School pupil Cleo and her family were able to spend time making memories thanks to the Make A Wish Foundation. She was able to visit the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Alton Towers and the Harry Potter exhibition in London.

Fundraising in memory of Cleo Postlethwaite has now topped £60,000

Jane said: "It was difficult, because of how tired she got, but she thought it was a riot. She was treated like the Queen!"

The Brain Tumour Charity says treatments haven’t changed in 40 years and research into brain tumours is "still woefully underfunded". It says that just three per cent of the money spent each year on cancer research in the UK is spent on brain tumours.

Jane added: "The early diagnosis is pretty well on, but once a child is diagnosed, the treatment pathway isn't there. There's just nothing. For families being left in that situation, it's not good enough."

Meanwhile, Jane and her Team Cleo supporters will carry on playing their part for victims and their families. One of their popular fundraising events is a twilight walk in the Quarry in Shrewsbury.

"That's a nice one because lots of her school friends come along and remember her," Jane added.

"I'd like to thank anyone who has done something to help. Our message is if you've done anything to support, you're now part of Team Cleo!"

Sounds Interesting will be doing another concert this Friday at St Andrew's Church in Presteigne at 1pm.