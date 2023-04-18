Preparations well underway for return of Shrewsbury Dragon Boat fundraiser

Shrewsbury-based Croud are sponsoring the Severn Hospice Dragon Boat Race

Severn Hospice’s Dragon Boat Festival takes place on July 22 and 23 and the charity’s fundraising team is already making plans for the two-day extravaganza.

Last year saw it return after a three-year absence due to the Covid pandemic and it was sponsored by Croud, which has a regional office in Shrewsbury.

The successful event saw hundreds of people take to the water in specially created Dragon boats to race in heats between the start at Pengwern Boat Club and the finishing line by Shrewsbury School’s boathouse, all while spectators watched from the riverbanks of the River Severn.

In all, the festival raised more than £55,000 for the charity, which provides care and support to thousands of local people living with incurable illness.

Croud was not only the festival’s headline sponsor last year, two teams made up of members of the firm’s staff also took to the water and competed against dozens of other rowers from more than 40 local and regional businesses, organisations and clubs for the title of Dragon Boat Champions.

Although Croud’s teams didn’t finish first, they are excited to take part again and have vowed to come back fighting this year.

The firm’s chief of global operations, Jon Ditchburn, said: “We are once again delighted to be the headline sponsor for this year's Severn Hospice Dragon Boat race.

“Severn Hospice is a fantastic charity doing amazing work within our community, and we hope to raise as much money as we can this year.

“Coming off the back of a very close race last year though, our teams hope to do even better this time around, helped by all the motivation and support from all our families and friends that come down to the Quarry for a wonderful day together.”

Jess Druce, area fundraiser for Severn Hospice said: “We are delighted that Croud have once again chosen to be our headline sponsor. It is wonderful that they enjoyed the event so much that they have decided to support us for a second year.

“While they may have been pipped to the post last year for the overall title – and competition was extremely fierce, I know they will be redoubling their efforts to win this year. There’s some very healthy rivalry going on.

“The Dragon Boat Festival is our biggest fundraising event; everyone has an amazing time, regardless of the weather, and there is a real carnival atmosphere on the banks of the river by the two boat clubs.

“All the teams really enter into the spirit of things, they dress up – last year we even had a tyrannosaurus rex as a drummer on one of the boats and believe me that was quite a sight, and there were 60s hippies, pirates, sailors and even fighter pilots. There’s music and people bring barbeques and their friends and family to cheer them on, it’s just a fantastic weekend of fun.”

For anyone wanting to compete, there are still boats available for the Sunday, the Saturday is already sold out.