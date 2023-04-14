New High Sheriff of Shropshire sworn in at ceremony

Shropshire’s new High Sheriff, Amanda Thorn, MBE

Amanda Thorn MBE has taken up the reigns from Selina Graham, who marked the end of her year in the role at an outgoing legal service held last month.

On Thursady, Mrs Thorn was installed at a ceremony at St Mary's Church in Leighton, joined by friends, family and officials.

Commenting on the opportunity, Mrs Thorn said: "I am incredibly honoured and feel really privileged to take on the role.

"Shropshire is just amazing so to go across the county and shine a spotlight on communities and volunteers, the police and emergency services – and all of the people who together make it such a great place – is amazing."

Amanda Thorn MBE is declared the new High Sheriff of Shropshire by outgoing High Sheriff Selina Graham

The High Sheriff is the King's representative in the county for all matters relating to the judiciary and the maintenance of law and order.

The role involves attending key events in the calendar, as well as helping to promote local charities and organisations and supporting the Lord-Lieutenant.

Mrs Thorn said: "My grandmother was born in Meole and her grandmother was born in Shropshire. While we (my family) are not Salopians by birth, we have a strong Shropshire bloodline."

Originally from Surrey, Mrs Thorn got married in Dorrington in 1986 and moved to the county and has been calling it home since 1993.

Until recently, Mrs Thorn served as chair of trustees for Shropshire-based cancer charity Lingen Davies.

She has also served as chair of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and was formerly president of the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce.

In 2020, Mrs Thorn was commissioned as Deputy Lieutenant for Shropshire, to support the work of Lord-Lieutenant Anna Turner.