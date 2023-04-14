International choir to perform in the county

The Finnish choir, Vox Aurea, will be stopping in Shropshire on its way to the International Choir Competition in Hull.
It will be taking part in a workshop and a concert, with the help of The Yeoman Singers.
Wednesday, April 26, will see an afternoon of joint singing, before the outcome of the workshop is shared in a concert where both choirs will sing a solo slot – along with joint pieces that have been worked on in the workshop.
The workshop is open to all choir singers and directors to join in – and costs £10 per person.
The concert, which is being held at Christ Church, Bayston Hill, takes place at 6.30pm – with admission free.
For information about both the workshop and the concert contact 07792 338312 or 07890 617529.