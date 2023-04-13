Grope Lane in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury's Grope Lane has been joined by Semicock Road, Slaparse Lane, Court Cocking and a variety of others in a list of memorable places to go and have a selfie this spring.

Motoring experts at LeaseCar.uk have researched the UK’s most offensive road signs to create the ultimate route for cheeky travellers.

They say that despite its prim and proper reputation, the UK is littered with smutty-sounding signs, meaning the rude road trip takes in all four corners of the country.

Shrewsbury, Doncaster and Edinburgh are just three areas drivers will tick off as they embark on the road trip to hunt down the UK's crudest spots.

A spokesman for the company said: "Some road names, like Bell End in Rowley Regis, are so outrageous that they have devalued homes in the area and allegedly caused humiliation and bullying for residents.

"Research shows that innuendo-laden roads have an average 22 per cent dip in price compared to other houses in conventionally named streets nearby.

"This is bad news for many homeowners because there are at least 17 Cock Lanes across England and Wales."

Tim Alcock - yes, really - at Leasecar.uk said: “This country is known for its eccentric nature, and the general reaction to these wacky road names really demonstrates our frank British humour.

“We have created the rudest road trip in the UK, which is bound to be the weirdest drive you’ll ever take.

“From Dick Place in Edinburgh and Semicock Road in Northern Ireland, this road trip is so inappropriate we suggest not taking your kids on this one.

“Who knows how long these roads will keep their rude names as we’re already seeing residents want to get them changed.

“Have a laugh and visit these crude spots across the UK as soon as you can before they just become a part of history.”

Here is Leasecar.uk’s rudest road trip in the UK: