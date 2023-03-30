An artist's impression of how the Shewsbury North West Relief Road will look

The facility would be built on land adjacent to Churncote island, and plans have been recommended for approval when they go in front of Shropshire Council's northern planning committee next week.

The proposal includes a clause promising more than £176,000 towards the North West Relief Road project (NWRR), which has attracted more than 5,000 objections over concerns including environmental damage and cost. The road was last priced up at £81 million, but with soaring construction costs, the real figure will be significantly higher.

Bicton Parish Council objected to the service station proposal, saying: "The access from the Welshpool Road will cause congestion and danger. Traffic entering the site at busy times will back up on to Churncote island. If the North West Relief Road is built and the island is made a five-leg then this will be a nightmare.

"There will also be extra traffic from the Shrewsbury West Sustainable Urban Extension and if a lorry needs to turn in to the site across all of this traffic it is difficult to see how this will not cause mayhem."

The service station plan, put forward by developer Monte Blackburn Ltd, forms part of the Shrewsbury West Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE) and falls within an area designated for a mix of commercial and employment uses.

The urban extension will include the provision of around 750 homes with new employment land.

The service station would comprise a petrol filling station operated by Euro Garages, including four car pumps and two HGV pumps, as well as a retail unit and a drive-thru coffee shop.

Previous applications for a mixed-use development on the site, which included outline consent for offices and one for four starter units, have been refused in recent years due to concerns over old trees being cut down, the impact on local residents' access to amenities and compliance with the area's "masterplan".

A statement submitted on behalf of the applicant said: "The proposals represent a form of sustainable development that is consistent with adopted planning policy and should therefore be supported."

A report for the committee added: "Clearly, the proposals will deliver employment opportunities, however these are not of the calibre originally envisaged when the SUE West Masterplan was drawn up.

"However, the applicant has agreed to make a financial contribution towards the NWRR with this being written into a standalone S106 agreement."