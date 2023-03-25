Notification Settings

Fire crew called out to Shrewsbury Market Hall at 2am - to false alarm

ShrewsburyPublished:

Fire crews in Shropshire were called out to two false fire alarms in the dead of night, at a market hall and then a football club.

Shrewsbury Market Hall. Photo: Google

Shrewsbury's firefighters were alerted just after 2am on Saturday to a fire alarm at the award-winning Shrewsbury Market Hall off Claremont Street.

A crew from the town attended but quickly realised it was a false alarm with no danger to people or property.

Then exactly an hour later, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a report of a fire alarm sounding at AFC Telford United's ground in Wellington.

A crew was sent from the Wellington station but found no sign of any alarm ringing, the fire service control log said.

