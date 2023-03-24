Abuse charity launched in lockdown celebrates three years

PEGS celebrating three years. Pictured Michelle John (left) from PEGS and Steph Eiken from Shrewsbury Golf Club

PEGS (Parental Education Growth Support) was set up to reduce the impact of child to parent abuse (CPA) by supporting parents, training professionals, influencing policy and raising awareness.

The charity launched its very first services three years ago on March 23, 2020 just as the UK was plunged into the first national lockdown at the start of the Covid crisis.

Since then it has helped more than 3,500 parents who have found themselves victims of abuse by the children they care for as well as training 1,500 front line workers. It has also opened a second office in Derbyshire to complement its Shrewsbury centre.

To mark the anniversary and to recognise the achievements of the team, PEGS held a birthday celebration at Shropshire Golf Club in Telford on Thursday.

Individuals and organisations who supported the charity over the last three years were invited to the celebration and businesses donated prizes for a raffle, including Shrewsbury Town FC who donated a signed shirt. The proceeds are to go towards PEGS' services.

Attendees also had the chance to win prizes including an information session for an organisation of their choice hosted by Founding Director of PEGS, Michelle John.

Michelle said: "When I set up PEGS, my focus was on being able to support as many parents, carers and guardians as possible.

"I couldn't have imagine just how much we'd be able to achieve in three years, and I'm grateful to every single person who's been a part of our journey so far.

"We've been incredibly well supported by organisations in Shropshire and beyond and ultimately, that's helped us provide services for more than 3,500 parents and train more than 1,500 frontline professionals.

"Our journey is only just getting started though, there's so much more to do to ensure that those impacted by CPA are able to step forward and ask for help if they need it, receive the support that they need where and when they need it, and ultimately that people recognise and understand CPA.