Emergency services scrambled to river rescue incident in Shrewsbury

Five fire appliances including the incident command unit, the incident support unit and the water rescue team were mobilised from Minsterley, Shrewsbury, Tweedale and Wellington at 9.24pm to Sydney Avenue at Castlefields with an operations officer.

Thankfully a person was reported to be in a place of safety before the fire service arrived.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said their incident stop message was received at 9.56pm.