Workers taking on fundraising challenge in support of colleague's daughter

Ben Bridgwater with his wife Georgie and two daughters Freya and Ella.

Some 20 members of staff from Marley Risk Consultants Ltd, which has offices in Shrewsbury and Evesham, will have to walk about 200,000 steps each throughout the month of March to complete their challenge.

They have chosen to raise money for Hope House Children's Hospice as it has supported the family and daughter of their colleague Ben Bridgwater, who lives with his daughters Freya and Ella, and wife Georgie in Newport.

Ben’s baby daughter Freya had been born with a life-threatening condition and visits Hope House for care.

Georgie said: “Freya isn’t expected to live a full life and we just don’t know how long we have got with her.

“It does make us value every day more and want to get the best out of every moment. But there is no way we could do that without the help of the Hope House team, they really are amazing.”

Ben's colleagues from Marley Risk Consultants who are taking on a whole year of fundraising for the cause.

Sally Carson, HR manager at Marley Risk Consultants Ltd said: “We are doing a whole year of fundraising for Freya and Hope House, and this challenge is just the first.

“Ben gives absolutely everything at work and at home with his family and we have been able to see what amazing work the hospice does for the family and we wanted to raise some money and support the charity the best we can.”

Hope House fundraiser Sarah Ritchie said: “Without amazing support from the community we simply wouldn’t be able to be here for children and families like Freya’s.

“We thank the team at Marley Risk Consultants Limited for their support and wish them luck for the rest of this challenge and look forward to seeing what wonderful fundraising ideas they have for the rest of the year.”