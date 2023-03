One fire crew from the town's station was scrambled to The Dingle Garden in the Quarry park for a non-urgent call at 5.26pm on Sunday.

When they arrived they found two people who were locked in the landscaped garden area and could not get out.

The Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service incident log summarised the rescue: "Two persons released from locked enclosure."

The incident was declared over at 5.36pm.