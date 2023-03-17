Tributes to true 'Shropshire Lad'

Roger Lewis with the Ryder Cup.

Former Shropshire Star employee Roger Lewis, who was 68, was well known throughout the area as ‘County Rog’, playing a number of sports and athletics at county level.

He also made his mark in the darts world, famously beating News of the World Champion Roy Morgan.

On leaving Meole Brace School where he was Head Boy, Roger started work with the sales team at the Shropshire Star before moving on to Eagle Star and later to London as a Metropolitan Police Officer where he worked in several specialist squads.

Emigrating to New Zealand, Roger became circulation manager for a national newspaper, returning home five years later when he and met and married his wife Ingrid.

Apart from football and Tottenham Hotspur, Roger’s main sporting passion was golf.

Playing off scratch he managed golf complexes and later became an ambassador for golf in Wales, travelling the world, attending key tournaments, including Ryder Cups, playing in Pro-AMs, hosting fam trips and representing Wales at International Golf Exhibitions.

Roger's family said that although he lived in North Wales, he never forgot his roots, visiting family and friends often.

A tribute from his wife Ingrid said: "His sheer willpower and appetite for life and adventure combined with his many achievements provides a lasting legacy. He will be very sadly missed."