Rotary club supports eisteddfod as it marks 60th anniversary

By Dominic Robertson

A rotary club is making a donation in support of a popular event which marks its 60th anniversary tomorrow.

From left, Rotarian Fred McDonogh, Mary Stott, and Rotarian Alun Humphreys.
The Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s donation of £400 to Minsterley Eisteddfod will support all children’s classes with prize money as well as two other older children’s musical competitions.

At the handover of the rotary cheque, Mary Stott, on behalf of Minsterley Eisteddfod, said: “We can’t thank Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club enough for their continuous generosity which mostly benefits our very younger competitors.

“The Rotary support assists us in encouraging young people to participate in many activities from writing to performing in an endeavour to improving their skills.”

Rotary club president Fred McDonogh said: “The Minsterley Eisteddfod is performing a fantastic job in support of young people and Rotary is delighted to be able to support them.

“Rotarians also attend and enjoy the competitions.”

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

