Red Nose disaster averted as cycling Samaritan comes to BBC Radio Shropshire rescue

St Lucia's C of E Primary School, in Upton Magna, with their giant red nose

But a Wellington cycle expert leapt to the rescue after a tyre on on a rickshaw ridden by BBC Radio Shropshire's breakfast show presenter Andy Green went pop.

Anxious appeals for help with getting a new 14 inch wheel went out across the airways at about 11am on Friday, only a couple of hours after the three rickshaws had left The Square, in Shrewsbury on their epic trip around The Wrekin.

The station's travel news presenter Andy Broxton had a different type of roadway incident to report, telling the Shropshire Star that the incident had caused a 45 minute delay.

"Saturday Cycles in Wellington thankfully responded to the call and we got back under way," said Andy. The team is hoping to finish with no more incidents to report at about 5.30pm today.

"We've had an absolutely wonderful reception," said Andy. "It has been so nice to see so many people and they have been so kind."

The same team Adam Green, Andy Broxton, and producer Richard Tisdale raised about £6,000 from their efforts last year.

But their final figure won't be known for a while.

Mr Broxton said: "All being well, we should be able to announce our final figure on Monday."

The madcap team was stopping off at three schools on the way to pick up giant red noses, the familiar logo of the Comic Relief fundraising for charities at home and abroad.

The schools involved are St Lucia’s in Upton Magna, St Peter’s CE, Squirrel Meadow in Bratton, Telford and St Georges Primary School in St George’s, Telford.

They were due to visit Upton Magna, Wellington, Telford Town Park and Shifnal.

Last year they walked 20 miles from Bridgnorth to the Wrekin summit.

The rickshaws belong to the Shropshire Cycle Hub. They are normally used to give rides to people around Shrewsbury and Oswestry.

For more Red Nose Day news and how to donate go to comicrelief.com/rednoseday/