Pupils inspired by wheelchair marathon pioneer raise £1,000 for charity campaign

Pupils at the school hand over their cheque to disabled adventurer Darren Edwards

Disabled adventurer Darren Edwards, from West Felton, recently completed the World Marathon Challenge – seven marathons on seven continents in seven days - closely watched by pupils at Trinity CE Primary School, in Ford.

Darren had spoken to the children in 2022 about being resilient following a climbing accident that nearly killed him.

A spokesman at Trinity Primary School said: "Darren set the pupils at Trinity CE Primary School a challenge of collectively completing 180 miles in the week of his challenge, which the school completed and raised an amazing £1,025 for Darren’s charity."

He has been raising funds for the Armed Forces Para-Snowsport Team (AFPST) and has confirmed that he had reached £83,000, which is over his target amount. It will pay for veterans who are injured or wounded to learn to ski in Colorado.

Darren visited the school on Monday, March 13 to receive the cheque and talk to the pupils about his challenge in a special assembly.

The school spokesman added: "The pupils at the school have been inspired by his adventure and described Darren as a local hero and extremely resilient."

See Darren's fundraising page for more information: justgiving.com/fundraising/darrenworldmarathonchallenge.