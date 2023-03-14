Kate receives official recognition for work for Shrewsbury's international community

High Sheriff of Shropshire Selina Graham is pictured presenting the award to Kate Fejfer watched by the Mayor of Shrewsbury Elisabeth Roberts

The presentation of the award to Kate Fejfer took place at Radbrook Community Centre.

Kate is the chief executive officer of the Shropshire European Organisation CIC, a non-profit organisation aimed at helping bring together and help members of the international community locally.

Polish by birth, Kate, a 43-year-old mother-of-two, has been in this country for 17 years.

She set up her organisation to initially help the Polish community but then realised there was a need to provide advice and assistance to people from other European countries.

Now, with a small band of volunteers, Kate has also extended her help to people from ethnic minorities.

Kate said: "We bring people together to share food, experiences and their culture.

"When interested in each other it is easier to be honest and not ashamed of people's backgrounds.

"We hold Women's Day, Children Days and group things that bring people together,

"We concentrate on outreach and network to provide help from referrals.

"I work from my office at home and from something that initially started very small this has grown and now we hold talks and provide information about such things as health and well-being, and things like domestic violence through links with Women's Aid and Axis.

"We are hoping to reach ethnic minority groups and want to be open to everyone who wants to join.

"Meetings are held at village halls, churches and anywhere that we are invited to attend.

"The award for my work was a shock.