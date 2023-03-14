Fresh flood warnings issued for Shrewsbury with Severn due to peak on Wednesday

Phase Two of the Frankwell Flood Defences has been deployed. Picture: Dr Stacy Phillips

The red flood warnings for Shrewsbury were issued at around 7.15pm on Tuesday and warn people that flooding is "expected" and to act now.

They come after red alerts were issued for the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and the River Severn at Melverley earlier this afternoon.

The Shrewsbury update from the Environment Agency says the River Severn is expected to peak at the Welsh Bridge on Wednesday morning.

The River Severn in Shrewsbury earlier on Tuesday

It comes after heavy rainfall and large amounts of melting snow on the Welsh hills.

The warning says flooding is expected at the West Mid Showground and The Quarry, as well as at Sydney Avenue, Frankwell and St Julian Friars car parks.

The warning states: "River levels have risen at the Welsh Bridge river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is expected to continue."

It says the 'predicted peak at Welshbridge' is 3.4 to 3.7m on Wednesday morning.

It adds: "Further rainfall is forecast over the next week. We expect river levels to remain high for the next few days. We are closely monitoring the situation.