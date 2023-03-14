Cuisine from across the world at Shropshire community buffet

Ghanian food proved popular at the internation evening

The event was organised by Kate Fejfer, a 43-year-old mother-of-two from Shrewsbury, who is the chief executive officer of the Shropshire European Organisation CIC.

Kate said: "The buffet was a great success, with 100 people in attendance.

"This was our fifth event of this kind and is aimed at bring people from different countries and cultures together.

"We started holding the buffets several years ago but had a two-year break because of the Covid-19 pandemic which meant that people were unable to get together.

"The numbers of people and countries represented from Shropshire and Telford have risen from 14 to as many as 22 this year."

Kate added: "The buffet was held to mark International Women's Day and to celebrate the role of women in our society and community.

"Money raised will go to the Lingen Davies Foundation."

"Before the event, we did not have big expectations.

"Our main aim was to present traditional food from different parts of the world and show how many people from national minorities live in our neighbourhoods.

"It was great to see so many traditional foods on offer and people in their national costumes as well as hearing different languages.

"The food included delicious items from countries such as Ghana, the Philippines, Turkey, Japan and Ukraine.

"We enjoyed chatting and spending time together and listening to Gabriela who sang and played the ukulele.

"I believe that this is one of the best ways to promote diversity and equality in our community."