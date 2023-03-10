Speed limit reductions proposed for two Shropshire villages

Speed limit consultation in Cross Houses. Picture: Shropshire Council

The consultations being carried out by Shropshire Council for Cross Houses and Shipley will end on March 30 and representations have been invited.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "The purpose of the proposed changes to the 30mph and 40mph speed limits in Cross Houses is to restrict vehicle speeds to a level that is appropriate to the environment of the village in the interests of safety for all road users, and improved quality of life for local residents."

Speed limit consultation in Cross Houses. Picture: Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council proposes to make the following changes to the speed limits in Cross Houses:

30mph speed limit

Unclassified road between Atcham and Cross Houses from a point 25 metres north of its junction with the A458 Shrewsbury to Bridgnorth Road for a distance of 184 metres in a northerly direction.

The A458 Shrewsbury to Bridgnorth Road from a point 260 metres southeast of its junction with Brompton Lane for a distance of 55 metres in a southeasterly direction.

The length of Brompton Lane from its junction with the A458 Shrewsbury to Bridgnorth Road for a distance of 223 metres in a generally easterly direction.

The length of the unclassified road to Berrington from its junction with the A458 Shrewsbury to Bridgnorth road for a distance of 57 metres in a generally southwesterly direction.

The whole length of Lower Cross, Noel Hill Road.

40mph speed limit

The length of the A458 Shrewsbury to Bridgnorth Road from a point 79 metres northwest of its junction with the unclassified road to Berrington for a distance of 242 metres in a northwesterly direction.

The length of the A458 Shrewsbury to Bridgnorth Road from a point 315 metres southeast of its junction with Brompton Lane for a distance of 294 metres in a southeasterly direction.

30mph (street-lit roads)

The length of the A458 Shrewsbury to Bridgnorth Road from a point 79 metres northwest of its junction with the unclassified road to Berrington to a point 260 metres southeast of the junction with Brompton Lane.

The length of the unclassified road between Atcham and Cross Houses from its junction with the A458 Shrewsbury to Bridgnorth Road for a distance of 25 metres in a northerly direction.

The whole lengths of Brazier Way, Ridout Road, High Cross Avenue, Holcroft Way, Tudor Close, Wrekin Court and The Chestnuts.

These new speed limits will replace the existing limits at the above locations.

Full details of these proposals can be viewed at Bayston Hill Library, Castle Gates, Lythwood Road, Bayston Hill. Alternatively, you can request copies by traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk

Writing to: Traffic Engineering Team, Shirehall, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury SY2 6ND

In Shipley Shropshire Council proposes to place a 50mph speed limit on the following length of the A454 at Shipley:

A454 (Between the County border with Staffordshire and The B4176 roundabout at Rudge Heath)

From a point 50m east of its junction with the B4176 Rudge Health roundabout eastwards to the County boundary with Staffordshire.

To respond to the Cross Houses consultation visit: www.shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved/cross-houses-speed-limits/